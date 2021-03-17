Assad Regime Releases Detainees under Tafas Agreement

Prisoners from Daraa governorate have been released in an effort to strengthen Assad’s image in the area ahead of elections, writes Al-Souria Net.

On Tuesday, the Security Services of the Assad forces released detainees from the Daraa governorate, according to a previous agreement between the central committees and the regime forces.

Local media outlets from Daraa, including Daraa 24, reported that the regime released 44 detainees, including a woman, noting that some of them were military personnel, while some were civilians, who were arrested from their homes or at military checkpoints.

According to Ahrar Horan group, the detainees from Daraa were released in the governorate hall building in Daraa Al-Mahatta, in the presence of officers, officials, and representatives of the regime, as well as the detainees’ families and representatives of the central committees.

The release of the detainees comes within the terms of the recent settlement agreement between Assad’s forces and the central committees in Tafas in the western countryside of Daraa.

Last February, the city of Tafas witnessed an agreement stipulating the handover of medium and light weapons, and the handover of six people wanted for security-related charges, in addition to emptying government headquarters and handing them over to the regime, in exchange for the latter’s release of detainees.

The Assad regime released more than 60 detainees in Daraa weeks ago, in the presence of Hussein Al-Rifai, Secretary of the Daraa branch of the Baath Party, Marwan Sharbak, governor of Daraa, Maj. Gen. Ali Asaad, head of the Security Committee in Daraa, and Maj. Gen. Husam Luqa, head of the Political Security Services.

The people of Daraa believe that this step comes in the context of polishing the image of Assad ahead of the elections scheduled for next May.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.