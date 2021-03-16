SDC Official: Syrian Uprising Is Turning Point in Syria’s Modern History

The Syrian Democratic Council president has described the Syrian uprising as a “turning point,” writes North Press.

On the 10th anniversary of the Syrian uprising, Ilham Ahmed, President of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), said that the Syrian uprising was a turning point in the modern history of Syria serving as the first step in its long journey for freedom.

She added in a tweet, “the Syrians, for the first time, spoke their mind, bravely protesting one of the most authoritarian regimes in the world.”

March 15 marks the tenth anniversary of the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

“It’s the first step in our long journey for freedom,” Ahmed stated.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says that it has documented the killing of about 400,000 people during the ongoing conflict.

