Cosmetic Surgery Demand Soars Despite High Cost

Cosmetic surgery such as Botox remains popular in Lattakia, despite rocketing prices, writes Al-Watan.

Despite the high cost of cosmetic materials and procedures, the demand for cosmetic surgery is still high, regardless of the person’s social class. It does not seem like the high cost of living has affected cosmetic procedures in Lattakia for those who are accustomed to seeking out such services in general.

Women spoke with Al-Watan about allocating a certain annual or bi-annual budget through financial associations they are members of to do cosmetic procedures that keep them looking young. An example includes botox injections to hide wrinkles and lines, which are the most common among all classes of society because they can be injected in small amounts. However, a filler injection is priced according to the needle used and the brand. The cost starts at 300,000 Syrian pounds and could reach 500,000 pounds in some cosmetic clinics. Lip fillers give them lips that resemble Angelina Jolie’s, according to the same sources.

High cost not a barrier

Head of the plastic surgery department at the National Center for Specializations in the Syrian Board, Dr. Heba al-Helou, told Al-Watan that despite the high cost and difficult living conditions, everyone wishes to look beautiful and younger than their real age, especially some women who are willing to do anything to appear beautiful.

Helou added that people from all walks of life visit cosmetic clinics. Patients who come from middle and poor classes are always offered alternative options that are less expensive than fillers, including plasma techniques and lipid injections. This natural procedure works by drawing blood from the patient and centrifuging it to separate the platelet-rich plasma, which is then injected into the face or the scalp to achieve fresh skin that appears younger and reduces dark circles and wrinkles. It can also be injected around the eyes and has been said to improve the quality of the hair. The procedure is not pricey considering that what is being injected is taken out of the patient’s body.

Regarding the cost, Helou said that the price of filler injections currently ranges between 300,000 and 400,000 pounds, a figure many do not find prohibitive as everyone is looking for beauty. Injectable lipids are at half the cost, meaning that the price does not exceed 200,000 pounds. The technique has fewer side effects and gives the same aesthetic effect as fillers.

Dentists are jumping on the cosmetology train

It has been noticed recently that dentists are entering the world of cosmetology. The Lattakia Dentist Union held a workshop on facial cosmetology. The Head of the Dentist Union, Dr. Tariq Abdullah, told Al-Watan that the workshop relays expertise in the field of dentistry and facial beautification, for the two fields complete each other, indicating that the issue of plastic surgery is now a topic of interest to the community.

