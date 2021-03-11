Chinese President Sends Well Wishes to Assad

China’s president has sent a sympathy message to Bashar al-Assad, who contracted COVID-19 on Monday, writes Al Watan.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of empathy to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after he and his wife contracted the novel coronavirus.

In his message, the Chinese president said, “after learning that President Assad and his wife, Asma al-Assad, had been infected with the coronavirus he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, expressed their empathy and wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Xi stressed that the Chinese government and people strongly support the Syrian government and the people’s efforts to combat the virus, expressing his belief that under the leadership of President Assad, the Syrian people will definitely be able to defeat the coronavirus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.