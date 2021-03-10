Moscow Offers Helping Hand to Assad, Wife

The Kremlin’s spokesperson has offered assistance to Bashar Al-Assad and his wife, who have been struck with COVID-19, writes Etihad Press.

Moscow has offered assistance to Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, after he and his wife, Asma al-Akhras, were infected with the novel coronavirus.

Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said that he did not know whether Assad had requested help due to his and his wife’s infection with the virus, adding that he had no information about the course of treatment the head of the country and his wife are following.

In a statement on Tuesday, Peskov expressed confidence that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, would rise up to the occasion and lend a helping hand to Assad should the latter ask for help.

Peskov indicated that Russian specialists are extensively experienced and have gained great expertise in treating the disease, in the event that Assad decides to seek out Moscow’s help, stressing that Putin will “of course take action immediately.”

On Monday, the Syrian Office of the Presidency announced that the Syrian president and his wife had been infected with the coronavirus, after exhibiting mild symptoms.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.