Asma al-Assad Monopolizes Marketing of Agricultural Products

Syria’s first lady is leading marketing operations for a government-sponsored agriculture project, writes Etihad Press.

The Ministry of Agriculture in the Syrian government announced a support program for marketing Syrian agricultural products from the Latakia Governorate. Syria Trust for Development, run by Asma al-Assad, leads the marketing operations.

Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, Mohammad Hassan Qatana, said, on Sunday, that the marketing of products in the two districts of Ein al-Bayda and Beit Yashout in Latakia will be through a specialized institution affiliated with the Syria Trust for Development. Qatana explained that the marketing will adhere to the terms and standard specifications required, Al-Watan reported.

As for the marketing of products, Qatana pointed out that it will take place in two ways. The farmer has the option to sell the product to the Syria Trust for Development, which would handle packaging it. The second way is for the farmer to take part in the packaging and marketing of the product, which means they get a commission.

He added that the farmer must commit to adhering to the standard specifications and must coordinate with the agricultural engineers on the project in order to set prices that are based on the actual cost and that account for a profit margin.

Marketing through Syria Trust for Development, as announced by Qatana, aims to elevate the standard of living for rural families in about 82 villages in the governorates of Latakia, Tartous, and Hama, pointing to the possibility of covering other governorates.

Qatana said that the project will be a message from Syria to the world as the products will bear the “Made in Syria” stamp and products such as “Mashqita’s Pomegranate Molasses” and “Beit Yashout’s Olive Oil” will put Syria on the map.

