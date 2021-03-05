Spanish Court Sues Network Involved in Sending Money and Weapons To Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

A court case in Spain will decide the fate of seven individuals accused of sending support to ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra, writes SANA.

The Supreme National Court in the Spanish capital, Madrid, has begun the trial of a terrorist network composed of seven individuals involved in sending weapons, military uniforms, explosives, and money to Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq.

Spanish Newspaper EL PAÍS sources indicated that the leader of the terrorist network, a Syrian with Dutch nationality, used his company named “Black Tiger” for the trade of second-hand clothing based in the Spanish coastal city of Alicante in order to export materials to terrorists through the Turkish port of Mersin in containers camouflaged with second-hand clothes and shoes meant to be sent to refugee camps.

Security investigation sources revealed the existence of at least five shipments and dispatches to terrorist organizations with containers containing more than 20,000 military uniforms from the British army, including biological suits. The last shipment was intercepted in the port city of Valencia on Mar. 1, 2016, after the arrest of the leader of the network.

The Spanish Public Prosecution demanded prison sentences ranging from 18 to 23 years for the leader of the network and the rest of its members for committing the crimes of belonging to a terrorist organization, financing terrorism, and money laundering, among other crimes.

The Public Prosecution added to the list of accusations related to the leader of the terrorist network that by searching his tools and electronic devices, pictures were found in which he was shown in Syria carrying weapons of war with other armed individuals. He also published messages on Facebook calling for extremist ideology and support for terrorist organizations.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.