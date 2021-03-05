Afrin’s Displaced Shocked by Syrian Opposition Visit To Kurdistan Region of Iraq

The Syrian National Coalition has shocked displaced individuals from Afrin living in Qamishli, writes North Press.

The visit of the delegation of the Syrian opposition bloc known as the Syrian National Coalition (SNC) to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Tuesday was a “shock” for the displaced from Syria’s Afrin, who live in the city of Qamishli, after they themselves were displaced by the Syrian opposition.

The delegation, headed by Nasr al-Hariri, arrived in Erbil in the Kurdistan region on Tuesday on an official visit that will last for three days.

On Wednesday, Hariri published a picture of him with Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and former president of the Kurdistan region, on his Twitter account.

Mahmoud Chaqmaq, a writer living in Qamishli after his displacement from Afrin, said that “the scenes and pictures of the visit were shocking and painful,” considering it a “stab” for them.

He added in an interview with North Press that “I wish I saw Nasr al-Hariri and other Muslim Brotherhood [figures] and warlords before the international justice courts for the crimes they committed.”

On Wednesday, the Violations Documentation Center in North Syria (VDC-NSY) documented the kidnapping of 77 civilians from Afrin by the opposition groups in February.

“We see that the Kurdish House opens its door wide to receive such criminal people,” Chaqmaq added.

A few days ago, Hariri appeared in pictures from Afrin accompanied by leaders of opposition groups accused of war crimes, before heading to Erbil.

“Whenever we are optimistic about the steps of the intra- Kurdish talks, we are surprised and shocked by scenes, pictures, and statements from both sides of the talks that try to undermine all the steps taken on the ground,” the displaced said.

“It is regrettable that the occupied Afrin, Sere Kaniye, and Tel Abyad turned from an issue into a bargaining card and the political bazaar between the Kurdish parties,” he added.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.