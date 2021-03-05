Russia Forces Equip New Base in Badia Desert

Russia plans to establish a permanent military base in central Syria, writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

Zaman Al-Wasl has learned that the Russian forces are preparing to set up a permanent military base near the historic city of Palmyra in the middle of the Syrian desert.

The new bastion will be equipped in Mont al-Mazar about 13 kilometers north of Palmyra, sources said.

The satellite photos showed that the base will include a helipad and a 780 meters runway on the eastern side of the site.

The total area that is being prepared is about 37 hectares, which is adjacent to the weapons depots of the Syrian Air Forces.

Russia has gripped its power on most regime-held areas since 2015, taking presence in the vast Badia desert where the Islamic State (ISIS) militants are still controlling pockets through Homs province and eastwards to the Iraqi border, and continue to carry out deadly attacks against regime forces and allied Iranian militias.

Russian warplanes carried out 40 airstrikes in ISIS-held areas in Badia two weeks ago.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.