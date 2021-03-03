Syria’s Al-Hol Camp Fire: Death Toll Reaches Nine

A total of nine people have died from a devastating fire in al-Hol camp near Hassakeh, writes North Press.

The death toll from the fire that broke out last Saturday in the al-Hol camp, east of Hassakeh, has risen to nine people, including seven children and two women.

On February 27, a large fire broke out in the fourth section of the al-Hol camp and reached the adjacent tent, which resulted in the burning of 36 residents of the camp, 33 of which were transferred to the nearby hospitals in the area.

A medical source from the Hakma public hospital in Hassakeh told North Press that a child and a woman lost their lives after succumbing to their injuries, bringing the total number to nine fatalities.

17 people are still receiving treatment at the hospital, most with second and third-degree burns. Two people were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for light burns, the source added.

