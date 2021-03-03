Syria, Iran Discuss Development of Cooperation in the Field of Technology

Syria and Iran have pledged to establish technology scholarships, training courses, and student and professor exchange programs, writes SANA.

Syrian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Bassam Ibrahim met Tuesday with the Iranian Vice President for Scientific and Technological Affairs Sorna Stari. The pair discussed joint scientific cooperation in the fields of technology and innovation and the establishment of research centers and tech incubators.

Ibrahim talked about the distinguished scientific relations between Syria and Iran and the programs of scientific and cultural cooperation that include scholarships, training courses, and student and professor exchange programs.

The Syrian minister referred to the importance of getting benefit from the experiences of Iranian research centers and applying Iranian technology in Syrian universities and hospitals.

For his part, Stari asserted that Iran is ready to support Syria in the field of modern scientific techniques in agricultural, industrial and health sectors and to set up a joint scientific research center as well as to develop communication channels between innovation institutions such as incubators and technology centers.

Iran is also ready to facilitate cooperation between technology companies and to develop technical products market and invest in it, Stari added, pointing out that an agreement will be signed in this regard.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.