Al Mouwasat Hospital: 30% Increase in Coronavirus Cases 

Coronavirus patients in a Damascus hospital have increased by almost a third in recent days, writes Sowt Al-Asima.

The Mouwasat University Hospital in Damascus announced that new coronavirus cases have increased by 30 percent over the past few days.

The General-Director of the hospital and member of the Corona Committee Essam al-Amin said that the increase in the number of incoming patients called for the mobilization of medical cadres to deal with the situation, according to what was reported by Al-Watan newspaper on Monday.

He added that “the number of beds and care rooms designated to accommodate coronavirus cases has been increased to 35, and if the curve continues to go up, the number will be increased to 50 beds.”

While Syrian doctors warned of a new mutation of the virus in the country, Amin said, “there is no accurate scientific evidence or laboratory technology present in Syria that confirms the existence of a new mutation recorded during the past few days.”

A few days ago, a member of the advisory board to address the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Nabough al-Awa, confirmed that the high infection rate is an indication of the beginning of the third surge of the virus in Syria.

Awa said that the third wave is the worst of its kind, as it can affect 60 people at once, adding that it will certainly reach Syria, after its appearance in Lebanon and Iraq, according to what was reported by local radio station, Melody.

Awa said that children are not immune to infection with the third mutation of the virus, unlike the second mutation, in which they were carriers only and had mild symptoms, indicating that the new mutation would result in apparent symptoms and that they would be contagious.

According to him, the autoimmunity that people develop after they recover from the coronavirus does not last for more than three months, noting that the period differs from one person to another, warning against possibly reaching a “worse reality.”

The Ministry of Health recently recorded an increase in the number of visits to emergency rooms by patients who suffer from acute respiratory symptoms, indicating that the latter appear without warning, unlike previous cases.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.