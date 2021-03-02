State Media: Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles Over Damascus

Syria has shot down several Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, reports the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

The army air defenses intercepted on Sunday an Israeli missile aggression in the surroundings of Damascus and shot down most of the missiles, SANA reported.

A military source announced that at 10:16 p.m. on Sunday, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the Occupied Syrian Golan and targeted some posts in the vicinity of Damascus, adding that the Syrian Air defenses intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down most of them.

There was no immediate report of casualties.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike hit the area of Sayyida Zeinab south of Damascus, where Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Lebanese Hezbollah are present.

The Israeli army did not comment on reports in foreign media.

Israeli state broadcaster Kan had reported that leaders of Israel’s security establishment met on Sunday evening to discuss an alleged Iranian attack on an Israeli-owned vessel in the Gulf of Oman this week.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday he believed Iran was behind the explosion Thursday on the MV Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier.

