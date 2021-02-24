European Parliament’s Message To Syrian Regime

The European Commission has warned that the regime’s obstruction of the Constitutional Committee is obstructing a political solution, according to SY 24.

The European Commission revealed the reasons hindering the political solution and the reconstruction of what has been destroyed by the decade-long war in Syria.

In media statements, the Commission stated that there are two reasons that have contributed to obstructing the political solution, stressing that Syria is no longer a priority on the international agenda and that the Syrian regime continues to prevent any progress in the negotiations of the Constitutional Committee.

With regards to reconstruction in Syria, the Commission stressed that it will not participate in the process without the Syrian regime being seriously involved in a political process in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

This is the first time that the European Commission has spoken of the decline in the importance of the Syrian issue to the international community.

On February 9, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, announced following the conclusion of a closed session of the UN Security Council on Syria, that “I do not have a plan of action for the future, and the fifth round of meetings of the Constitutional Committee was a disappointing and lost opportunity.”

Human rights defender, Abdel Nasser Hoshan, told SY-24 that the most important reasons for the failure of the fifth round of the Constitutional Committee meetings are “the lack of seriousness shown by the international community, the rejection of the Syrian regime [of the Constitutional Committee], the impotence of the opposition, and foreign interference.”

In early February, the Head of the Syrian High Negotiations Committee, Anas al-Abdah, called on Pedersen to be clear in mentioning the side that is obstructing the work of the Constitutional Committee, stressing that what the delegation of the Syrian regime is doing in its dealings with the Committee is “unacceptable.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.