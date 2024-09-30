US Forces Carry out Airdrops in Deir-ez-Zor

At dawn on Monday, a US helicopter conducted a landing operation in al-Shuhail, a city in the al-Jazeera region east of Deir-ez-Zor.

Local sources informed Athr Press that the operation, strongly supported by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), targeted a house in the area, resulting in the arrest of an individual named Hamad al-Hassouni al-Madad.

During the operation, the raid force used loudspeakers to urge the house’s occupants to surrender, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

In nearby al-Mayadeen, approximately 45 km east of Deir-ez-Zor, mortar shells from SDF-controlled areas struck civilian homes, causing material damage but no reported injuries.

This operation followed airstrikes on Syrian army auxiliary forces in Deir-ez-Zor the previous day. According to Athr Press, the strikes targeted two radar sites on Mount Harabish near the Deir-ez-Zor military airport and a rural development headquarters on the eastern outskirts of the city, resulting in eight fatalities and several injuries among auxiliary forces.

Recently, the al-Jazeera region has seen increased US military activity, including the arrival of reinforcements at bases in Deir-ez-Zor and Hassakeh. In addition to these reinforcements, US forces have been conducting military exercises and ground patrols, particularly in the Malikiyah area and surrounding villages.

