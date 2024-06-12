The United States Calls on Assad to Reveal Causes of Death of Majd Kamalmaz 

The United States has urged the Syrian regime government to provide clarification regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Syrian-American doctor Majd Kamalmaz, who passed away in one of its prisons following his arrest in 2017.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement on Tuesday, remarked, “Today, we commemorate the memory of Majd Kamalmaz, an American who lost his life while in detention in Syria, having travelled to the region to offer medical aid to those impacted by the war.”

Blinken reiterated the U.S. government’s solidarity with the family of Kamalmaz and with all families affected by the unjust disappearance or detention of their loved ones in Syria, emphasizing that Kamalmaz had journeyed to Syria “to provide medical assistance to individuals traumatized by the Syrian civil war and was last sighted at a Syrian government checkpoint in 2017.”

Furthermore, Blinken affirmed that the United States remains committed to advocating for the release of all American hostages and individuals held unjustly overseas.

In an act of recognition, the U.S. administration has hoisted the “hostages and illegal detainees” flag above prominent buildings such as the White House, the State Department, the Capitol, and the Pentagon in memory of Majd Kamalmaz, a Syrian-American doctor. This gesture follows criticism directed at U.S. officials for allegedly overlooking Almaz’s case in comparison to other prisoners and hostages.

