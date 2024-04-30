Syrian and Czech Foreign Affairs Leaders Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Developments

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal al-Mekdad, held discussions with Czech State Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Radek Rubeš, at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Damascus this Tuesday.

The meeting focused on the bilateral relations between Syria and Czechia, emphasizing the importance of these ties in accurately representing Syria’s current situation internationally and fulfilling the aspirations of both nations and their peoples.

Mekdad expressed gratitude towards Czechia for its ongoing support through assistance and development projects, which have played a crucial role in mitigating the effects of the conflict in Syria.

On his part, State Secretary Rubeš valued the bilateral consultations highly, noting their significance in understanding the real conditions in Syria and the broader political developments in the region. He affirmed that these discussions are pivotal for enhancing the cooperation between the two countries.

