Syria Today – Misleading Statements by Turkish Minister on Forced Returns; Syria’s Independent Media in Crisis

This news round on Syria covers a range of significant developments, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the country and its people. It begins with a report by Syrians for Truth and Justice, which exposes the misleading statements made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan regarding the forced return of Syrian refugees, revealing coercion and abuses by Turkish authorities. The round continues with an analysis of President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Iraq, raising concerns about the potential for a security vacuum that could exacerbate instability in the Middle East. Additionally, the decline of independent media in Syria is explored, with many outlets shutting down due to financial difficulties, marking a significant loss for the country’s media landscape. Lastly, the round revisits the survivors of the Ghouta chemical attack, who, eleven years later, are still seeking justice for the atrocities committed during Syria’s civil war. These stories collectively underscore the persistent struggles in Syria and the broader regional implications.

Misleading Statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Regarding Forced Return of Syrian Refugees

Syrians for Truth and Justice, an independent civil society group, published a long report, addressing the “misleading statements” made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who denied any forced deportations of Syrian refugees from Turkey during a press conference in July 2024.

Contrary to his claims, testimonies and reports reveal that Syrian refugees were coerced into signing “voluntary return” papers under duress, often facing threats and physical abuse.

The report details how Turkish authorities have conducted large-scale security operations leading to the deportation of tens of thousands of Syrians, including those under temporary protection.

The testimonies highlight the harsh conditions and psychological pressure faced by refugees, who were often misled or forced into agreeing to return to Syria, where they face dire humanitarian conditions.

The report also criticizes Turkey for violating both national and international laws that prohibit forced returns to places where individuals’ lives or freedoms are at risk, emphasizing that these deportations are occurring despite the legal protections supposedly in place.

The forced deportations have led to family separations, loss of livelihoods, and severe mental health impacts on those affected. The article calls for Turkey to honor its obligations and for international bodies to hold it accountable for these violations.

Biden’s Iraq withdrawal plan is a trap for the next president

Columnist Josh Rogin wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which he said that President Joe Biden’s administration is working on a plan to formally end the U.S. combat mission against the Islamic State in Iraq, which could allow Biden to claim he ended another “forever war.” However, the op-ed argues that this move is premature and risky, as it could lead to a worsening security situation in the Middle East, particularly if the Islamic State resurges or Iranian influence increases. The article warns that this decision may set up Biden’s successor for a difficult dilemma, similar to the challenges Biden faced with the Afghanistan withdrawal.

The article examines President Joe Biden’s efforts to formally end the U.S. combat mission against the Islamic State in Iraq, a move that aligns with his broader goal of concluding America’s “forever wars.” Biden’s administration is negotiating with the Iraqi government to finalize an agreement that would declare the mission over and outline a timeline for withdrawing the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from Iraq within the next two years. This initiative is seen as a way for Biden to bolster his legacy by ending another prolonged military engagement, similar to his withdrawal from Afghanistan.

However, the article raises significant concerns about the potential consequences of this decision. It argues that while the intention to end the combat mission is well-meaning, the timing may be premature and could lead to a deteriorating security situation in the Middle East. The Islamic State, although weakened, is still active and has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in Iraq and Syria this year. The withdrawal of U.S. troops could create a power vacuum that might be exploited by the Islamic State, allowing the group to regain strength and destabilize the region further.

Additionally, the article highlights the geopolitical risks associated with reducing U.S. military presence in Iraq. It notes that Iranian-sponsored militias have been increasingly active in the area, and a U.S. withdrawal could embolden Iran’s influence in Iraq, potentially pushing the country further under Iranian control. While Iraqi leadership, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has publicly called for U.S. troops to leave, there are private concerns among Iraqi officials about the security implications of such a move.

The article also discusses the ambiguity surrounding the withdrawal timeline and the potential for confusion. Although a two-year period has been proposed to allow for adjustments if the security situation worsens, there is uncertainty about what will happen after that period ends. The article points out that a follow-on security agreement between the U.S. and Iraq might be necessary to maintain some U.S. presence in the region, but this would likely fall to Biden’s successor to negotiate. The risk is that if these negotiations fail, the U.S. could find itself in a position similar to the one it faced after withdrawing from Iraq in 2011, only to return in 2014 when the Islamic State took over large swathes of territory.

In conclusion, the article warns that while ending “forever wars” is a politically attractive goal, the reality on the ground is more complex. Declaring the mission over does not necessarily mean that the threat has been eliminated, and the U.S. may face severe consequences if it withdraws its troops too hastily. The decision to end the combat mission in Iraq might bring short-term political gains but could lead to long-term security challenges that will have to be dealt with by future administrations.

The painful death of Syria’s independent media

Index On Censorship published a report on the diminishing independent media in Syria.

The article discusses the decline of independent media in Syria, which briefly flourished following the Arab Spring but has been severely impacted by a lack of sustainable funding and poor governance. Initially, the rise of alternative media outlets provided Syrians with access to news free from the Assad regime’s control. However, over the past eight years, most of these outlets have shut down due to dwindling financial support, leaving only a few like Enab Baladi still operational.

The article highlights the challenges faced by these media organizations, including the abrupt withdrawal of external funding from Western entities, which often left journalists suddenly out of work. This financial instability has forced many outlets to reduce staff, compromising their ability to produce quality journalism and leaving journalists in a state of anxiety and job insecurity.

The closure of these outlets, such as Orient TV and Kulluna Shuraka, marks a significant loss for Syria’s media landscape. These platforms were crucial in documenting the Syrian revolution and providing a voice to the oppressed. Their disappearance has not only silenced critical voices but also represents a broader loss of independent perspectives and historical records for future generations.

Ghouta chemical attack survivors still seeking justice 11 years later

Eleven years after a chemical weapons attack killed hundreds in his home region of Ghouta, near Damascus, Syrian surgeon Selim Namour refuses to give up the fight to bring those responsible to justice, The National reported.

In the early hours of August 21, 2013, two years into Syria’s civil war, rockets loaded with sarin rained down on Ghouta’s eastern districts of Ein Tarma and Zamalka and the Moadamiyah district in the west.

Dr Namour, speaking to The National from Germany, where he now lives in exile, recalled being summoned to the Kahf Hospital where he worked to respond to a case of mass asphyxiation.

There were already dozens of bodies lying at the hospital when he arrived. Among them was a little girl who spoke to him. “I am alive ammo [uncle],” he recalled her saying.

“Some who arrived alive responded to treatment. But death was in control,” he said.

The Unified Ghouta Medical Office, which Dr Namour headed at the time, recorded 1,466 deaths in Eastern Ghouta and 100 deaths in Western Ghouta. More than 10,000 people were treated for symptoms.

An investigation overseen by the UN failed to assign responsibility for the attack on what was then a rebel-held area. The Syrian government has denied any responsibility.