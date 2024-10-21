Syria Today – Explosion in Damascus; Syria’s New Crisis; AANES Committed to “Sharing Resources”

Today’s news round on Syria covers significant developments across the country amidst rising regional tensions. In Damascus, state media reported a car explosion in the Mezzeh neighborhood, an area home to embassies and security headquarters, though the cause remains unclear. Meanwhile, Syria is grappling with a new crisis as the Israeli invasion of Lebanon sends over 426,000 Syrians and Lebanese fleeing across the border, straining Syria’s already struggling economy. Hesen Koçer of the Autonomous Administration of North-East Syria reaffirmed their commitment to supporting all Syrian peoples, highlighting the region’s stability amid ongoing conflict and the challenges posed by Turkey’s refugee policies. Lastly, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) delivered a training seminar for Libyan human rights organizations, focusing on documenting and addressing the issue of missing persons in Libya, with the support of international organizations.

Syria State Media Reports Vehicle Explosion In Damascus

AFP quoted Syrian official media as saying that a car exploded on Monday in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus which is home to embassies and security headquarters but it did not specify the cause of the blast.

The official news agency reported “a car explosion in one of the neighborhoods” of Mazzeh, where an AFP correspondant said a hotel was damaged and vehicles torched following the blast near Syria’s Information Ministry.

Syria facing new crisis due to Israel’s war on Lebanon

Chris Doyle, Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding in London, published an article in New Arab, reporting that Syria is facing a new crisis due to Israel’s war on Lebanon, which has drastically altered the dynamics for Syrians. For over a decade, Israeli airstrikes on Syria have targeted the transfer of advanced weaponry to Hezbollah, but more recently, the attacks have expanded to Iranian assets in the country. This has led to increased instability in areas like Mezzeh, causing many Syrians to flee.

Doyle says that the Israeli invasion of Lebanon has intensified the situation, with over 426,000 people—primarily Syrians—crossing the border back into Syria. Unlike during the 2006 conflict, most of those returning are Syrians, many of whom are impoverished and unable to support themselves. This surge has strained Syria’s already crumbling economy, with inflation soaring and resources dwindling. The Syrian government now faces the challenge of managing returning refugees, many of whom are men of conscription age, while also contending with political baggage brought by Lebanese refugees from Hezbollah-controlled areas.

The influx of people is compounded by ongoing Israeli strikes, which have disrupted supply chains and heightened tensions, particularly in areas like Sayyidah Zaynab near Damascus. The Syrian regime’s muted response to these developments signals a delicate balancing act. Observers note that Bashar Assad seems reluctant to escalate tensions with Israel and the U.S., preferring not to join the conflict alongside Hezbollah and Iran, despite the group’s past sacrifices in defending his regime.

As Syria and Lebanon both grapple with crises, Doyle concludes, the situation leaves little room for mutual refuge, marking a significant shift from past conflicts where one country provided shelter to the other. Israel’s invasion of Lebanon exacerbates the suffering in both nations, leaving them without the safety nets they once offered each other.

Autonomous Administration: Committed to Sharing Resources and Defending the Rights of All Syrians

Hesen Koçer, Deputy Co-Chair of the Executive Council of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES), has reiterated the region’s commitment to supporting all Syrians amid ongoing regional challenges. In a statement, Koçer emphasized that the Autonomous Administration (AA) would share its resources and defend the rights of all peoples residing in North and East Syria, as well as those displaced by conflict.

Koçer criticized the Turkish state’s policy towards refugees, accusing it of using refugees as political tools and contributing to demographic changes in occupied Syrian regions. He pointed out that Turkey has not only politicized the refugee crisis but also used refugees in armed groups to further its goals in the Middle East. Furthermore, Turkey’s settlement of displaced Syrians in non-native regions is viewed as a deliberate effort to create divisions among Syrian communities.

He also highlighted the broader context of regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and the Hamas-Israel conflict, which have exacerbated migration waves and caused economic hardship across the Middle East. North and East Syria, however, has remained relatively stable, attracting refugees due to the security and support provided by the AA.

Koçer explained that the AA has established refugee camps to accommodate both internally displaced Syrians and those returning from Lebanon, particularly following Israeli attacks. Around 20,000 refugees have already crossed into North and East Syria, and the AA has appealed to international humanitarian organizations for further assistance, though responses have been limited.

He emphasized the need for international support and cooperation to address the refugee crisis, warning that without a solution, the situation would worsen and potentially expand into a larger humanitarian crisis, impacting not just the Middle East but also Europe. Koçer also called on the Damascus government to take responsibility for ensuring the return of Syrian refugees, criticizing its lack of a clear policy for addressing the refugee crisis and the needs of displaced people.

SNHR Delivers Training Seminar for Libyan Human Rights Organizations

Fadel Abdulghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), led a comprehensive training workshop for Libyan human rights organizations and activists in October 2024.

The seminar covered key topics such as remote work strategies, techniques for collecting and documenting information, building effective databases, and drafting detailed reports. Additionally, it addressed the significant challenges, particularly security-related, faced by organizations and activists in Libya when gathering information on forcibly disappeared and missing persons.

Abdulghany emphasized the critical need for strong cooperation between Libyan human rights organizations and international entities, including United Nations agencies and other state actors involved in Libya. The workshop aimed to enhance the capabilities of participants in tackling the issue of missing persons in the country.

This training program was organized in collaboration with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), offering participants valuable tools and support to further their human rights work.