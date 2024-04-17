Syria, Iraq, and Iran Form Joint Judicial Committee to Combat Terrorism

In Damascus, Syria, Iraq, and Iran have collaboratively formed a Joint Judicial Committee, convened at the Syrian Ministry of Justice. This alliance aims to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts across the three nations.

The committee’s inaugural meeting focused on establishing a comprehensive strategy for addressing terrorism. Their agenda includes the coordination of investigations, prosecutions, and the implementation of sentences for terrorist-related crimes. Judge Hassan Shash, President of the Court of Cassation and head of the Syrian delegation, emphasized the committee’s dedication to uncovering and punishing terrorist activities, ensuring justice for victims, and seeking compensation for damages caused by terrorist acts.

According to Judge Shash, the meeting was pivotal in enhancing judicial cooperation through the ongoing exchange of information, experiences, and legal documentation. The discussions also covered strategies to counteract perceived American influence and interference in the region, which the committee members attribute to failing to meet its objectives in what they describe as a ‘terrorist war’.

Before the committee’s meeting, discussions were held by the Minister of Justice, Judge Ahmed al-Sayed, to deepen the cooperation and consolidate efforts between the three countries in their fight against terrorism.

The two-day session concluded with a reaffirmation of support for the committee’s objectives and a commitment to continue this vital work in combating terrorism effectively across regional and international platforms.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.