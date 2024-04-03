Syria and Iran Unite in Grief and Solidarity Following Devastating Attack on Damascus Consulate

On April 3, 2024, a wave of grief and solidarity between Syria and Iran was palpable following a severe attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. President Bashar al-Assad of Syria personally reached out to Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, offering his deepest condolences for the loss of Iranian military advisors in the tragic event. The attack, which President al-Assad criticized for its execution in a civilian-populated area, highlights the continuous aggressive posture of the Zionist entity, underscoring a history of violence, displacement, and exploitation.

In a demonstration of mourning and respect, a solemn funeral service, complete with military honours, was held for the fallen advisors. The procession began at the Military Hospital in Damascus, witnessed by Defense Minister General Ali Abbas and other dignitaries, before heading towards Tehran. General Abbas paid tribute to the advisors for their crucial role in combating terrorism on Syrian soil, emphasizing their partnership in efforts to cleanse the region of terrorist elements and their supporters.

The Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hussain Akbari, echoed the sentiments of condemnation for the attack, labelling it a blatant violation of international norms and a direct affront to both Iran and Syria. Ambassador Akbari’s statement highlighted the criminal nature of the Zionist entity and reaffirmed Iran’s right to respond accordingly to such provocations.

This tragic incident has not only reinforced the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Syria and Iran but also underscored the challenges both nations face in the region’s volatile landscape. The shared grief and determination for justice reflect the deep historical ties and mutual support that define the Syrian-Iranian alliance in the face of adversity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.