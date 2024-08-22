Syria and Finnish Relief Fund Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

Syria and the Finnish Relief Fund held discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation across several key areas.

The discussions took place on Thursday during a meeting between Social Affairs and Labor Minister Louay Al-Munajjid and Finnish Relief Fund Director Mazen Makhzoum.

Minister Al-Munajjid emphasized the importance of collaborating with the Fund, particularly in developing specialized programs to train and empower disabled individuals, helping them to integrate into the labour market. He also highlighted the need to establish partnerships with local non-governmental organizations to further support their efforts.

Makhzoum expressed the Fund’s commitment to working with the ministry in all relevant domains, including the creation of programs aimed at integrating disabled individuals into schools and society.

