Saudi Arabia Returns Two Seized Planes to Syrian Regime

Saudi Arabia has reportedly returned two planes to the Syrian government that were seized in Riyadh since 2011 for repairs, as per local media reports on Monday.

The North Press website cited a Syrian airport worker confirming the return of two Boeing 747 passenger planes by Saudi Arabia to the Syrian government following improved relations between the two parties.

According to the source, the planes arrived at Aleppo International Airport recently after undergoing repairs.

Earlier last month, the Syrian government received equipment and spare parts from Saudi Arabia via Bahrain to aid in the maintenance of civilian aircraft.

This development comes shortly after Bashar al-Assad’s participation in the 33rd Arab League summit meeting.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.