Russia announced on Monday the death of a naval officer in Syria, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. It has not been confirmed whether he died in combat with opposition factions or as a result of the recent shelling of the Hmeimim airbase.

Mikhail Razvozzayev, the governor of Sevastopol, Crimea, stated that General Nikolai Mikhailenko died while “performing special duties” in Syria. Razvozzayev did not elaborate on the nature of these missions.

In a tribute, Razvozzayev remarked, “Today, First Captain Nikolai Nikolaevich Mikhailenko took his final flight. According to his colleagues, he was a true comrade-in-arms.”

Mikhailenko came from a military family and joined the navy after finishing school, steadily advancing through the ranks. In recent years, he had been teaching at the Nakhimov Naval School while actively seeking opportunities to visit areas where new tactical techniques and military equipment were being tested.

The Russian government has not provided further details on the specific cause of Mikhailenko’s death, leaving speculation as to whether it was related to ongoing military operations or another incident in Syria.

