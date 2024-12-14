Russia Withdraws Troops from Golan Border to Hmeimeem

On Friday, Russian forces relocated all their military positions from the occupied Syrian Golan border and Quneitra countryside in southern Syria to the Hmeimeem airbase in Lattakia. Sources indicated about six points were withdrawn under air escort, moving armoured vehicles, soldiers, and logistics.

Russia has also relocated approximately 100 other positions across various Syrian regions to the Hmeimeem airbase and Qamishli airport, concentrating its forces and equipment, including air defence systems, in these two locations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.