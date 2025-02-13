Putin Invites Al-Shibani to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani to visit Russia on Wednesday, February 12.

During a phone call with Syrian transitional president Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the two leaders exchanged views on the current situation in Syria and the political roadmap for building a new Syria.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and stability, expressing readiness to reassess agreements previously signed between Russia and the former Syrian regime. He also emphasized the necessity of lifting economic sanctions on Syria, according to the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic. In response, President Al-Sharaa underscored Damascus’ openness to all parties in a way that serves the interests of the Syrian people and enhances security and stability in the country.

Citing the Kremlin, Russia’s TASS news agency reported that both presidents agreed to maintain ongoing communication to advance bilateral cooperation. Their discussions covered a range of issues, including trade, economic collaboration, and education, taking into account recent negotiations between a Russian delegation and Syrian officials in Damascus.

The two sides also conducted an in-depth discussion on the overall situation in Syria, stressing the importance of implementing a series of measures to ensure sustainable improvements in the country. They further emphasized the need to intensify intra-Syrian dialogue, bringing together leading political, ethnic, and religious groups, according to TASS.

