Protests in al-Bukamal for Removal IRGC’s 47th Regiment HQ

Local sources from the countryside of al-Bukamal, under the control of the Syrian regime and Iranian militias, reported that residents demanded the withdrawal of the 47th Regiment of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday.

According to these sources, a group of residents approached the commander of the 47th Regiment, calling for the removal of their military headquarters and outposts from the villages in eastern Deir-ez-Zor’s al-Bukamal area.

These demands were reportedly sparked by a recent incident in which the 47th Regiment targeted a civilian truck between the villages of Sukkariya and Ashaer, resulting in civilian casualties.

Iranian militias in al-Bukamal

Since the Syrian regime, backed by Iranian militias, recaptured al-Bukamal from ISIS in late 2017, they have entrenched themselves in the city and surrounding villages. These militias have established multiple military headquarters and points along the border and in strategic locations within the city, aiming to secure the land route and bolster Iranian presence in Syria.

The 47th Regiment is one of the IRGC’s most significant military formations in the region, operating from al-Bukamal as a main base and deploying in various locations around the city and neighboring villages. Their responsibilities include securing the land corridor, protecting supply convoys, and providing training and logistical support to Iranian militias.

However, the spread of Iranian militias has sparked outrage among the local population due to their practices, which include seizing homes and farms owned by civilians and using them as military headquarters and checkpoints.

