President al-Assad Meets Aragchi: Resistance Against Occupation and Aggression is a Legitimate Right, Aid Coordination for Displaced Lebanese Discussed

President Bashar al-Assad met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation to discuss the strategic relationship between Syria and Iran, reaffirming its importance in confronting the ongoing threats facing the region, particularly the continued Israeli occupation and aggression.

President Assad condemned the Israeli entity’s daily crimes against civilians in Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria, stressing that resistance to all forms of occupation, aggression, and mass killing is a legitimate right. He praised the Iranian response to repeated Israeli violations, stating that it sent a strong message to the Zionist entity: the axis of resistance is capable of deterring the enemy and thwarting its plans, thanks to the solidarity and will of the region’s peoples.

The president highlighted that the only path forward for the Israeli entity is to cease its aggression and restore the legitimate rights of the oppressed. He underscored that the resistance, supported by the people, remains strong and steadfast in the face of external threats.

In the context of the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, President al-Assad and Minister Araghchi discussed urgent measures to stop the violence and provide aid to the displaced Lebanese. The two leaders stressed the necessity of cooperation between Syria and Iran, alongside international organizations such as the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the Iranian Red Crescent Society, to ensure comprehensive assistance to those affected by the Israeli offensive.

Syrian-Iranian alliance

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Ghazi al-Jalali met with Minister Araghchi to discuss regional developments further. Both leaders underscored the need for intensified efforts to halt the Israeli aggression and coordinate the provision of aid to displaced Lebanese refugees. Prime Minister al-Jalali reiterated Syria’s commitment, following the directives of President al-Assad, to support the Lebanese people, despite the economic challenges Syria faces. He expressed gratitude to Iran for its ongoing assistance to both the newly displaced Lebanese and the Syrian people over the years.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Syria and the resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Syrian-Iranian alliance, especially in light of the current challenges, and stressed the need for ongoing coordination with other countries to stop the Israeli aggression.

In a separate meeting, Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh and Minister Araghchi discussed ways to strengthen international support for the displaced Lebanese and explored opportunities to bolster bilateral relations between Syria and Iran at various levels.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.