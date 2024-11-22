Pedersen in Amman and Damascus to Discuss Political Solution in Syria

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman on Tuesday to advance efforts for a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Safadi underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to resolve the Syrian conflict, addressing its consequences to safeguard Syria’s unity, fulfill the aspirations of its people, restore stability, and create conditions for the safe return of refugees, according to a statement by the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pedersen, in turn, expressed appreciation for Jordan’s contributions toward resolving the crisis.

Upcoming Damascus Visit

Pedersen is scheduled to visit Damascus on Wednesday to engage in talks aimed at resolving the crisis and resuming sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, according to the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan. The visit is expected to last several days and will include discussions on the venue for the Constitutional Committee sessions, as Russia opposes holding them in Geneva.

“Informed sources” cited by Al-Watan indicated that Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Oman have offered to host the committee’s meetings. However, the Syrian opposition has rejected Baghdad as a venue, accusing Iraq of supporting the Syrian government.

Context: The Astana Process

Pedersen’s visit follows the conclusion of the 22nd round of the Astana process in Kazakhstan. The meeting brought together delegations from the Syrian government and opposition, the guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran, as well as observers from Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan. The final statement emphasized the importance of resuming the Constitutional Committee meetings.

Regional and International Dynamics

In early November, Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi visited Damascus, meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to discuss the crisis. Safadi conveyed a message from King Abdullah II and reiterated Jordan’s concerns over the prolonged refugee issue, calling for international action to facilitate their return.

In September, Safadi warned Pedersen that Jordan is facing increasing difficulty in providing services to Syrian refugees due to dwindling international support. He stressed that the ultimate solution lies in ensuring the safe return of refugees, which requires concerted international efforts to resolve the crisis.

Stalled Constitutional Committee Meetings

The Syrian Constitutional Committee has not convened for over two years, primarily due to Russia’s objection to Geneva as a venue. This stems from Switzerland’s stance on the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has further complicated negotiations. The Syrian opposition and Western nations continue to insist on Geneva as the location for future sessions, highlighting the ongoing challenges in achieving a political breakthrough.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.