Negotiating Commission Discusses Developments in Political Process with International Officials

The Syrian Negotiation Commission engaged in discussions with officials and representatives from Western countries during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. These meetings focused on the developments in the political process in Syria, as well as issues concerning Syrian refugees, humanitarian aid, and the violations perpetrated by the Syrian regime against its citizens.

The delegation met with Tobias Lindner, the Minister of State at the German Foreign Office, to discuss the current status of the Syrian political process, the prospects for advancing a political solution at the United Nations, and Germany’s support for a resolution in line with international directives.

Bader Jamous, the President of the Commission, highlighted the organization’s efforts to garner international support aimed at influencing the UN General Assembly to revitalize the stalled political process, which has been hindered by the Syrian regime. He emphasized the need to implement international resolutions, particularly the Geneva Communiqué and UN Resolution 2254.

Jamous noted that the Commission is focused on mobilizing support at both the European level and within the Security Council to advance the Syrian political process, advocating for binding standards for the implementation of these resolutions to hold the Syrian regime accountable for its evasion tactics.

Germany is firm in its position on normalization, sanctions and reconstruction

The Chairman of the Negotiating Committee expressed gratitude to Germany for its political and humanitarian support to the Syrian people. He highlighted the significance of the humanitarian, relief, and educational aid that has reached Syrians through German efforts. Additionally, he commended Germany and the European Union for their steadfast commitment to the political process as the sole solution to the Syrian tragedy.

In response, the German minister reaffirmed his country’s full support for a political solution, as outlined in Security Council Resolution 2254, emphasizing that “this solution is the only path to achieving sustainable peace in Syria.”

The German foreign minister also emphasized that Germany’s stance on rejecting normalization, sanctions relief, or reconstruction “will not change as long as there are no concrete steps taken by the Syrian regime toward a political solution.”

Netherlands supports political solution and transitional justice

The delegation of the Syrian Negotiation Commission met with José Korthales Altis, Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two parties discussed the political process, support for UN Resolution 2254, and the crucial importance of achieving justice for Syrians.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Commission addressed the Syrian regime’s ongoing, systematic, and deliberate obstruction of the political process. He reiterated the Syrian opposition’s commitment to a political solution in accordance with international resolutions, particularly the Geneva Communiqué and Resolutions 2254 and 2118. He emphasized the necessity of establishing mandatory mechanisms within the Security Council or the General Assembly to prevent the regime from continuing to hinder the political solution.

Jamous highlighted “the need for other international issues not to impede the path to a solution in Syria, urging the international community to remain cognizant of the magnitude of the catastrophe facing the Syrian people.”

The head of the negotiating body acknowledged the efforts made by the Netherlands to support the Syrian people both diplomatically and humanitarianly, stressing the urgent need to assist Syrian refugees and displaced persons who are enduring severe humanitarian conditions.

In turn, the Dutch official affirmed her country’s support for a political solution and the imperative to fully and rigorously implement UN Resolution 2254. She underscored “the importance of accountability and transitional justice as integral components of a political solution and achieving sustainable peace in Syria.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.