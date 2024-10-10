Moscow Condemns Attack on Residential Areas; Casualties in Damascus Climb to 9 Dead and 14 Injured

Russia has strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Mezzeh, urging respect for Syria’s sovereignty. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, quoted by the Russian “TASS” agency, denounced the attack, stating, “Israel once again blatantly violated Syria’s sovereignty by shelling a multi-story residential building in a densely populated area in Damascus.” She further remarked, “We strongly condemn this act, irrespective of its target, as it was conducted within the territory of a third country, in heavily populated residential areas, inevitably resulting in civilian casualties.”

Zakharova criticized the routine nature of such actions, noting, “It is disgraceful that such operations have become almost a standard practice in Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.” She reiterated Russia’s call for Israel to respect state sovereignty and adhere to the fundamental principles of international law.

The death toll from the attack on a residential building in the Mezzeh district of Damascus has increased to nine, with 14 others wounded. According to a medical source at Mouwasat Hospital, most of the critical cases brought to the hospital succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining patients have been treated and discharged, suffering mainly from wounds and fractures.

The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the continued Israeli aggression against Syria, highlighting the recent attack in Mezzeh that led to the death of Yemeni citizen Dr. Shawqi Al-Awdi, his wife, three daughters, and several Syrian civilians.

The Israeli strike carried out with three missiles launched from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeted residential and commercial structures in the densely populated Mezzeh neighbourhood of Damascus last Sunday.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.