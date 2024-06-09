Minister of Finance Announces Revival of Agreement to Expand Economic Partnership with Russia

Kenan Yaghi, the Syrian regime’s Minister of Finance, announced the forthcoming revival of the agreement to expand the economic partnership with Russia.

Yaghi described this development as “elevating the Syrian-Russian economic relationship to the highest strategic level.”

He attributed the revival of the agreement to “Bashar al-Assad’s visit to Moscow and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023.”

Additionally, the Minister of Finance disclosed the signing of an “important agreement in the financial field” between the Syrian regime and Russia during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.

The Syrian regime is participating in the Petersburg International Economic Forum in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 5 to 8, alongside many countries, including eight Arab nations.

