Mekdad and Bagheri: All Efforts will be Made to Stop Zionist Attacks and Plans

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad affirmed Syria’s support for Iran and resistance forces to confront Zionist aggressions and crimes, praising Tehran’s efforts to stop and put an end to Zionist crimes.

During a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister-designate Ali Bagheri Kani, Mekdad explained that the Zionist entity continues its policy of escalation and expansion of its aggression in the region and its persistence in committing war crimes and genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip, which must not go unpunished or uncalculated.

Minister Mekdad also condemned the complicity of the United States and Western countries with the crimes of the Zionist entity, as partners in the aggression against Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria.

In turn, Minister Bagheri Kani stressed that what the Zionist entity is doing is the result of its failure in its war on the Palestinian people and its attempt to export its crisis and expand the circle of war in the region. He pointed out that the recent attacks of the Zionist entity on Yemen, Lebanon, Tehran, and before that on Syria, which were carried out with American and Western support, and with all its tools, will not go unanswered.

Minister Bagheri Kani expressed his country’s thanks and gratitude to Syria for its unwavering and continuous support for Iran and its people, especially in light of these circumstances that the region is going through.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.