Last Visit in 2004: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Arrives in Damascus

Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad welcomed his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani on Sunday, following Zayani’s visit to Beirut.

The official SANA news agency confirmed that the meeting took place at the Foreign Ministry building in Damascus.

The two ministers previously convened in September 2022 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during the seventy-seventh session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On March 26, President Bashar al-Assad received Bahrain’s ambassador to Damascus, Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, and accepted a letter from the Bahraini king, extending an official invitation to participate in the thirty-third regular session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level, scheduled for May 16 in Manama.

Bahrain’s foreign minister last visited Damascus in October 2004, holding discussions with President Assad.

It’s worth noting that Bahrain maintained its embassy in Damascus throughout the Syrian war. In a 2018 statement, Bahrain affirmed the continuity of operations at its embassy in Damascus, as well as the Syrian embassy in Manama. This commitment persisted even after the UAE announced the reopening of its embassy in Damascus. Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Syria on the X platform, emphasizing Syria’s importance as a significant Arab country in the region. He reiterated Bahrain’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and efforts to restore stability and prosperity to its people.







