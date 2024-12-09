Kremlin Source Reveals Where Assad Fled

A source in the Kremlin reported on Sunday evening that former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family had arrived in Moscow, the Russian capital.

On Saturday morning, it was announced that Bashar al-Assad had been ousted from power after 12 days of fighting between regime forces and the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham-led opposition. The opposition groups were now poised to take control of Syria.

According to the TASS news agency, Russia has granted Assad and his family asylum.

The Kremlin source told TASS, “Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow and have been granted asylum for humanitarian reasons.”

Russia has consistently advocated for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict, and Moscow continues to call for renewed negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations.

The source also added, “Russian officials are in contact with representatives of the Syrian armed opposition, whose leaders have ensured the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria.”

