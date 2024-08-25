Jordan Obstructs Work of Arab Liaison Committee on Syria

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has allegedly obstructed the work of the Arab Liaison Committee on Syria and has opened Jordanian airspace to Israeli planes for launching raids on Syria, according to Lebanon’s al-Akhbar newspaper.

“After 13 years of the Syrian war, Jordan is desperate to support Israel’s interests on various fronts,” the newspaper reported, adding that Jordan is allowing Israeli planes to raid central and northern Syria via its airspace.

Safadi has “played a prominent role in disrupting Arab and some Western efforts to re-engage with the Syrian regime under various pretexts,” the report continued.

Since the Riyadh summit and the formation of the Arab Liaison Committee on Syria about 15 months ago, “intensive media campaigns have worked to undermine the role of the committee, through deliberate press leaks alleging the Syrian regime’s failure to meet its commitments,” the report said.

The article also claimed that “Jordanian diplomacy has launched a campaign targeting Arab and European diplomats, accusing Damascus of not fulfilling its promises, particularly regarding drug trafficking and refugees.”

Additionally, Italy’s special envoy to Syria, Stefano Raffignan, was reportedly subjected to “Jordanian instigation,” along with other European diplomats, according to the report.

The pro-regime newspaper Al-Watan quoted an unnamed Arab diplomat in July, stating that the parties involved in the Arab Liaison Committee on Syria had agreed to hold a meeting soon in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.