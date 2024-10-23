Israeli Shelling on Quneitra and Missile Attack on US Base in Eastern Syria

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli occupation army shelled artillery sites in the town of Hatra, located in the countryside of Quneitra, southern Syria. Meanwhile, a US base in Deir-ez-Zor, eastern Syria, came under missile attack. Sources in Quneitra informed Al-Araby al-Jadeed that the shelling targeted agricultural areas adjacent to the Golan region, coinciding with the Israeli army’s ongoing bulldozing and trench-digging activities along the demilitarized zone in the Syrian Golan.

Several areas in the Quneitra countryside, including al-Qahtaniyah, experienced artillery shelling from the Israeli army last Sunday, primarily near the security fence that Israeli forces are reinforcing. Recently, Israeli tanks have also entered parts of Quneitra governorate. Israel justifies its military operations along the Syrian-Lebanese border as efforts to prevent Hezbollah from transporting and smuggling weapons.

Shelling on a US base

On Tuesday evening, the Conoco field base, housing US forces in Deir-ez-Zor, was hit by a missile attack. Ibrahim al-Hassan, a media activist in the area, informed Al-Araby al-Jadeed that six rockets fired from regions controlled by Iranian militias landed near the US base, some striking close to civilian homes in the town of al-Ezba. In response, coalition forces launched rockets at the Jufra and Marat areas, believed to be the source of the attacks.

Additionally, the international coalition forces deployed military and logistical reinforcements to Syria on Tuesday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that US reinforcements arrived at the Kharab al-Jir base in the Rmeilan area, north of Hassakeh. This coincided with the arrival of cargo planes and the flight of coalition helicopters and drones in the region, indicating efforts to strengthen US positions in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, a drone from the US-led coalition conducted operations in eastern Deir-ez-Zor governorate, just hours before Iran-backed militias targeted a water station within areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). In retaliation, the SDF fired mortars and heavy machine guns at militia positions along the Euphrates River in the eastern Deir-ez-Zor governorate.

