Israeli Attack Cuts Off Homs-Damascus Highway

Israeli airstrikes on Monday targeted areas in the Homs province countryside in central Syria, marking an escalation in attacks against Hezbollah-linked sites.

According to the official Syrian news agency (SANA), the strike occurred near the Shanshar area in southern Homs, a region frequently associated with Hezbollah operations. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the target was an ammunition depot belonging to the Lebanese militant group.

SANA confirmed that the attack led to the temporary closure of the main Homs-Damascus highway, as a key aid center for displaced Lebanese south of Homs was also reportedly struck. “The Homs-Damascus international highway was temporarily cut off due to the Israeli aggression targeting an aid gathering center for Lebanese refugees in the Shamsin area, south of Homs near the highway,” SANA noted.

The recent strikes follow a series of high-profile Israeli attacks on Hezbollah positions in Syria, with Sunday’s airstrike on the Sayyida Zeinab area south of Damascus resulting in nine fatalities, including women and children. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the building hit housed members of Hezbollah, with casualties including four Syrian civilians (a woman and her three children) and several Hezbollah affiliates, some Lebanese.

In a separate incident over the weekend, five individuals were reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes in northern and northwestern Syria. On Saturday evening, the Syrian Observatory reported that Israeli forces had also targeted a Syrian army radar installation north of Sweida, although details remain sparse.

The frequency of Israeli airstrikes in Syria has notably intensified as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated since September 23. On Tuesday, Israeli strikes also hit the central Syrian town of Qusair, near the Lebanese border, targeting Hezbollah arms depots for the second time in a week. According to the Israeli military, these actions are part of a broader effort to prevent Hezbollah from transferring weapons from Syria into Lebanon.

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, aiming to counteract the influence of Iranian and Hezbollah forces supporting the Syrian government. Recent attacks have focused on sites near Syria’s border crossings with Lebanon, signaling Israel’s ongoing strategy to curb Hezbollah’s logistical and operational capabilities in the region.

