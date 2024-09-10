Iraq Receives Request from Syrian Opposition to Sponsor Dialogue with Assad

Sabhan Mulla Jiyad, political adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, revealed that Iraq has received an official request from a Syrian opposition party to facilitate a Syrian-Syrian dialogue in Baghdad, aiming to resolve the ongoing crisis. He emphasized that the Syrian government, led by Bashar al-Assad, “trusts Iraq more than others” and will likely welcome Iraq’s sponsorship of this dialogue, as Iraq maintains good relations with neighbouring countries. Baghdad has expressed readiness to mediate and guarantee all parties involved.

In a statement to the 964 network, Jiyad mentioned: “Official requests have been received from some Syrian opposition parties for Iraq to host the Syrian-Syrian dialogue. We cannot yet reveal the requesting party.” He also stressed the importance of addressing the strained relations between Syria and Turkey as a priority before tackling other issues.

Jiyad explained that Iraq is well-positioned to mediate due to its favourable relations with Syria, Turkey, Iran, and other Arab nations, and it could serve as a guarantor if all parties agree. He dismissed the likelihood of opposition from the United States or Russia, though he noted they might attempt to delay the process until after the upcoming U.S. administration takes office.

Regarding Iran, Jiyad clarified that the country would not obstruct such dialogue, as the Syrian regime is now required to pursue a political solution. Following Syria’s return to the Arab League, the League has signaled that this reintegration should be matched by Syria’s openness to political solutions. He warned, however, that “the Syrian regime has yet to take the necessary steps toward political solutions,” urging it to engage in dialogue with the opposition to advance to the next phase with the Arab League.

