Iran to Reopen Embassy in Damascus Pending Security Guarantees

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced Tehran’s readiness to reopen its embassy in Damascus, which has remained closed since the fall of the Syrian regime. However, the reopening is contingent on receiving “sufficient guarantees” to ensure the security of the embassy and its staff.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Tuesday, January 14, that Tehran is prepared to resume diplomatic operations in Syria if its security concerns are adequately addressed. Araqchi emphasized Iran’s support for any Syrian government that represents the diverse spectrum of Syrian society but clarified that formal recognition of the new Syrian government would be addressed at a later stage.

On January 6, the Iranian Mehr News Agency reported that the “Military Operations Department” had implemented unprecedented security measures to protect Iran’s embassy and other diplomatic sites in Damascus and across Syria. These measures include restricting access to the embassy building and prohibiting any form of graffiti on its walls.

Earlier, on December 24, 2024, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mehrjani highlighted ongoing diplomatic talks between Damascus and Tehran about reopening the embassy. However, she later stated that the decision would depend on the performance of Syria’s new leadership. On December 25, she described the situation in Syria as “unclear,” according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei also denied any direct communication between Tehran and the new Syrian government.

Following the opposition’s takeover of the Syrian capital, the Iranian embassy in Damascus refuted allegations of looting. On December 11, 2024, the embassy stated via its Facebook account that the building had been emptied of all valuables prior to the opposition’s attack. Claims of $42 million being stolen from the embassy, the statement added, were baseless “rumors for domestic consumption in Iran.” The embassy further noted that the attack had been “accurately anticipated” before its evacuation.

This conditional reopening of Iran’s embassy signals Tehran’s cautious approach to reestablishing ties with Syria’s new government amidst ongoing uncertainty and security challenges.

