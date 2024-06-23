Human Rights Activists Criticize Acquittal of Former Syrian General in War Crimes Case

Human rights defenders criticized the Swedish judiciary’s decision to acquit a former brigadier general in the Syrian army of war crimes against Syrian civilians in Homs and Hama.

The Civil Rights Defenders organization described the Swedish judiciary’s acquittal of former Syrian Brigadier General Mohammed Hamo on charges of war crimes as “disappointing,” according to the Swedish Alkompis.se website.

The Stockholm court, which issued the acquittal, said there was “no clear evidence” that the defendant had taken part in arming the squad responsible for the indiscriminate shelling of Homs and Hama.

Civil Rights Defenders commented: “It is difficult for an investigation into a crime like this to lead to evidence.” Amnesty lawyer Aida Samani said: “My first comment is that the verdict is disappointing for the victims and the thousands of those affected.”

According to the Stockholm court, much of the evidence was “indirect and not strong enough.”

Samani responded by saying these crimes “are difficult to investigate, leading to evidence, so I’m not too surprised by the acquittal,” noting that an appeal is possible.

The trial of Brigadier General Hamo

The trial of Mohamed Hamo, a resident of Varmland, Sweden, has garnered international attention as he is the highest-ranking military official on trial in Europe for war crimes related to the Syrian conflict.

Hamo, 65, served as a brigadier in Homs governorate. He was accused of contributing to the indiscriminate shelling by Syrian regime forces in Homs and Hama in 2012. If convicted, he could face up to 18 years in prison.

In the summer of 2012, the former brigadier general announced his defection from the Syrian army and fled to Turkey, eventually seeking asylum in Sweden in 2015.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.