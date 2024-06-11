Hakan Fidan calls for Gulf-Turkish Coordination on Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for Gulf-Turkish coordination on Syria, highlighting Iraq as “a positive outcome of regional cooperation.”

Speaking during the sixth ministerial meeting on the strategic dialogue between the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Turkey, in Doha, Fidan emphasized the imperative for all concerned parties to disclose their shared stance on Syria and enhance collaboration.

Fidan underscored the necessity of embracing a “comprehensive approach to attain a lasting solution” in Syria, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish minister urged the international community to exercise vigilance against endeavours promoting terrorist and separatist agendas in Syria, whether through combating ISIS or orchestrating sham elections, referring to the recent municipal elections held by the Kurdish Autonomous Administration in the northern and eastern regions of the country.

Fidan cautioned about the potential escalation of conflicts if the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza persist, emphasizing Syria as another volatile region prone to escalation.

“While attention and efforts have been concentrated on halting the bloodshed in Gaza, conflicts persist in other regions, unabated.”

