Governor of Quneitra Denies Any Israeli Violation or Incursion in Southern Countryside

Quneitra Governor, Engineer Mutaz Abu al-Nasr Jamran, affirmed during his visit to the town of Kudna, located in the southern countryside of the province, that there has been no violation or incursion by Israeli forces into Quneitra territory. Speaking from Kudna, Abu al-Nasr Jamran assured that “there is no Zionist incursion, and life is proceeding as normal.”

Addressing rumours circulating on social media, the governor emphasized, “We are in the midst of a media war, with some hostile social media pages spreading false information about the security situation in Quneitra.” His statement comes in response to widespread claims on Saturday that Israeli occupation forces had entered Quneitra, specifically targeting the town of Kudna. However, Athr Press sources confirmed that these reports are entirely baseless.

The spread of such rumours coincides with escalating tensions along the Lebanon-Israel front, fueling concerns that this conflict could spill over into other regions in the Middle East, particularly Syria. In recent months, Syria has experienced an uptick in Israeli airstrikes, targeting various parts of the country.

