French Judiciary Investigates Role of Former Governor of the Central Bank in Financing Regime Crimes

Since 2016, the French judiciary has been probing the involvement of Adib Mayaleh, the former governor of the Central Bank of Syria, in financing the Syrian regime’s crimes dating back to 2011.

A source familiar with the matter informed AFP on Wednesday that Mayaleh, during his tenure as governor, stands accused of financing a regime charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity from 2011 to 2017.

In December 2022, Mayaleh, who acquired French nationality in 1993 and resided in France, faced charges of complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes, money laundering related to these offences, and involvement in a proven conspiracy to commit crimes against humanity and war crimes, as per the source.

Mayaleh, also known as André Mayard in France, was placed under judicial supervision.

The investigating judge of the Paris Court’s Crimes against Humanity Unit asserted at the time that there were substantial indications warranting indictment.

However, in May, the judge rescinded the indictment and designated him as an assisted witness, rendering further legal action against him impossible, the source disclosed.

The Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, specialized in crimes against humanity cases, contested this decision.

The prosecution initiated a preliminary investigation in December 2016 and transferred the case to the investigating judge in December 2017.

Mayaleh, who served as governor of the Central Bank of Syria from 2005 to 2016 and subsequently held the economy and foreign trade portfolio until 2017, is the sole individual implicated in these legal proceedings.

In November 2014, the EU Court ruled to permit the governor of the Central Bank of Syria to continue visiting France based on his citizenship, notwithstanding EU sanctions, which also target him for backing the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Since May 2012, Mayaleh has been subject to European sanctions imposed on Syrian regime officials for their involvement in quelling the protest movement, comprising a list of 211 individuals and 63 entities. In Mayaleh’s case, the sanctions stem from his provision of “economic and financial support” to the Bashar al-Assad regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.