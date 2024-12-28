After They Fled to Lebanon, Syria Receives 70 Officers and Soldiers of the Ousted Regime

A security official reported on Saturday that Lebanon has returned around 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country after they crossed the border illegally. The news was confirmed by Reuters.

Social media users circulated a video showing the Lebanese army handing over dozens of former officers and soldiers from the Syrian regime’s military to the Military Operations Administration in Syria.

Syrian local media confirmed that the handover took place in the presence of a Lebanese security delegation at the al-Arida border crossing, located between Lebanon and Syria in the Tartus countryside.

Diplomatic Engagements

Two days prior, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, made a phone call to Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of the New Syrian Administration, congratulating him on the achievements of the Syrian people after over a decade of struggle.

Mikati expressed his intention to send an official government delegation to Damascus soon to address unresolved issues and open discussions on pressing matters.

Pursuit of Regime Fugitives in Lebanon

Following the fall of the Syrian regime on December 8, numerous officers and soldiers from the regime’s military fled to Lebanon through illegal crossings.

Lebanese security forces recently apprehended 21 officers and soldiers affiliated with the Fourth Division, led by Maher al-Assad, brother of the former regime’s president. They were detained after entering Lebanon through illegal routes in the Bekaa and Mount Hermon areas, according to a security source cited by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Investigations revealed that some of the detainees carried up to $100,000 in cash and weapons. Three of the detainees expressed a desire to return to Syria, while the rest refused, citing concerns for their safety.

International Demand for Arrests

A week ago, U.S. authorities, via Interpol, requested Lebanon to arrest General Jamil Hassan, the former head of Air Force Intelligence under Bashar al-Assad’s regime, on charges of war crimes and genocide.

In response, Najib Mikati announced that Lebanon would cooperate with the international police organization (Interpol) regarding the arrest of Jamil Hassan.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.