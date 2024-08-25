First Syrian Death in Ukraine War

A Syrian fighter was killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine after being recruited by Russia with promises of large financial salaries and the offer of citizenship.

The Qalaat al-Mudiq account on the X platform confirmed the death of the Syrian, Alaa al-Batal, who hailed from Aleppo governorate after he was injured in Ukraine. This is reportedly the first documented case of such a death.

The source explained that Batal was initially injured and transferred to a hospital, where he remained for four weeks under tight security by the Russian military police. After his recovery, he was sent back to the front lines.

Batal was eventually buried in Russia, and his family was informed of his death two months later. The source also claimed that there are many other deaths that Russian forces are keeping secret.

The account posted a photo of Batal with the Syrian regime’s ambassador to Russia, Bashar al-Jaafari, along with another image of his burial site, where a picture of him and a wreath adorned with the Russian flag can be seen beside his grave.

Recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine

After its invasion of Ukraine, Russia began recruiting Syrians from regime-controlled areas to join its forces, exploiting the dire living conditions, economic hardships, and widespread unemployment among young people.

The first documented flight of Syrian fighters leaving the country for Russia via Hmeimim airport occurred in December 2023. Subsequently, recordings surfaced showing Syrians inside recruitment centers in Moscow.

In this context, the Suwayda 24 network revealed in an investigation published late 2023 that flights were organized from Lattakia to Moscow, involving dozens of Syrians from various governorates, including some from Suweida, after they signed recruitment contracts with recruiters linked to security companies.

The network quoted one individual who joined the Russian army, stating that he encountered people of various nationalities who had also enlisted, including individuals from Arab countries, Afghanistan, India, and other nations.

Another Syrian reported that his brother travelled to Russia last year and is currently stationed at the Russian-Ukrainian border within Russian army stabilization points. He added, “My brother communicates with us daily. What drove him to travel was the deteriorating economic situation, not a desire to fight.”

The investigation noted that hundreds of Syrians are preparing to travel to Russia in the near future, with many registering their names through recruiters. According to the source, once the Syrians arrive in Russia, they receive Russian passports, effectively becoming Russian citizens, and undergo weapons training in Russian army camps, along with courses in basic Russian language skills.

Those wishing to travel must not be subject to military service in Syria or be government employees, as volunteers need a travel permit from the Syrian regime’s recruitment division and a “non-employee” certificate along with personal documents.

Over the past few years, Russia has recruited hundreds of Syrians to fight in Libya and Azerbaijan, using the Wagner militia and with the assistance of the Syrian regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.