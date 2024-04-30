Brussels VIII: Pedersen Meets Western Envoys, Civil Society

UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, convened various international meetings alongside the Brussels VIII conference on Syria, officially commencing on Wednesday.

Pedersen, through his official channels, reported meetings with envoys from Germany, Turkey, and the United States to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria. “Instability and suffering underscore the imperative to de-escalate tensions and safeguard Syrian civilians,” he emphasized during these sessions, stressing the necessity of renewed efforts towards an inclusive political process in line with Resolution No. 2254.

Prior to the launch of Brussels VIII, Pedersen engaged with members of the Civil Society Room and the Syrian Women’s Advisory Council. Regarding the former, he acknowledged their pivotal role in shaping political solutions, emphasizing the importance of genuine listening and actionable responses to their priorities. “It is time for national, regional, and global consensus for peace. Failure is not an option,” he asserted.

In his meeting with the Syrian Women’s Advisory Council, Pedersen noted their depiction of the dire situation in Syria, highlighting a growing sense of hopelessness among Syrians.

Brussels VIII, a recurring conference aimed at supporting the future of Syria and the region, first convened in April 2017. The previous edition saw attendees pledge €5.6 billion for 2023 and beyond, with over €3.8 billion from the European Union designated for Syrians within the country and those hosted by neighbouring governments.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.