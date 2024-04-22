American Base at Kharab al-Jir Airport in Hassakeh Countryside Targeted

On Sunday, the correspondent of Athr Press reported that drones targeted the Kharab al-Jir military airport, currently under U.S. control, along with rocket-propelled grenades.

The Kharab al-Jir base serves as a crucial hub for “international coalition” forces operating in Syria and Iraq. It facilitates the transfer of weaponry and equipment and has been transformed into a military airport for American forces. Recent renovations have enabled the airport to accommodate various cargo planes and transport troops.

This assault on Kharab Jir airport follows an attack two days prior on the Kalsu base, situated north of Babylon. Kalsu houses the headquarters of the Iraqi army, Iraqi police, and the Popular Mobilization forces. The attack resulted in one fatality and left eight others wounded. Abu Alaa al-Walai, the Secretary-General of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades in Iraq, vowed retaliation against those responsible for the assault on the base, regardless of their affiliation.

Formerly a U.S. military stronghold, the Kalsu base is located on the international route connecting Baghdad and Basra and now accommodates Iraqi military and police units, along with the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Since February, there has been a decline in the frequency of attacks on U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq.

