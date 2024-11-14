Ahmed Tohmeh: We Urged Russia to Take a Larger Role in Bridging Divisions Between the Opposition and the Regime

Ahmed Tohmeh, head of the Syrian opposition delegation at the Astana meetings, called on Russia to play a more active role in bridging the divide between the opposition and the Syrian regime. Speaking to Rudaw, Tohmeh emphasized the need for stability and peace in Syria, noting that the current situation is far from conducive to either.

Tohmeh expressed hope that the Syrian regime would recognize the importance of resuming negotiations under United Nations supervision and demonstrate genuine commitment in the work of the constitutional committee to further the peace process. He conveyed his optimism, remarking that “these circumstances may present an opportunity to unite all parties to address the challenges,” and emphasized that the opposition urged Russia to apply pressure on the regime to engage seriously in the peace process.

Tohmeh also underscored his support for rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara, noting that if such efforts contribute to a resolution of the Syrian crisis, they are welcomed by the opposition. He expressed his desire for Russia to foster constructive dialogue between the opposition and the regime.

The 22nd round of the Astana process, held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, concluded with the participation of representatives from the Syrian regime, the opposition, Turkey, Russia, and Iran. Discussions centered on a political solution, the release of detainees, the humanitarian crisis, and reconstruction efforts. In the meeting’s final statement, the guarantor countries stressed the importance of upholding the truce in Idlib, preventing destabilization by third parties, and addressing the impact of regional tensions on Syria’s internal stability.

The statement also condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, asserting that these attacks violate international law, threaten regional stability, and exacerbate existing tensions. It further highlighted the need for UNHCR and humanitarian organizations to implement special response measures for those forced to return to Syria from Lebanon amid ongoing regional conflicts.

