After Incursion into Quneitra: Israel Announces Construction of Security Fence on Border with Syria

Israeli media has reported plans to establish what it calls a “security fence” along the border with Syria, following an incursion by Israeli military forces into Syrian territory in the Quneitra region last week.

Channel 14 in Israel stated that the initiative aims to prevent armed infiltrations into the occupied Golan Heights. Last Wednesday, Syria TV captured footage of Israeli tanks and vehicles constructing a military dirt road within Syrian territory. The images reveal land leveling and trench digging near the border fence, coinciding with increased Israeli activity against Lebanon.

The footage showed a military contingent, including six Merkava tanks, two bulldozers, and several Israeli soldiers, operating inside Syria. According to the report, they were building the Sufa 53 road and digging trenches alongside it.

The trenches, measuring between five and seven meters deep, are equipped with observation points spaced one kilometer apart along the border. This setup includes pathways for military supply and evacuation.

Israeli force incursion into Quneitra



Last Friday, local sources reported that a group of Israeli occupation army members, accompanied by armored vehicles equipped with machine guns, entered agricultural land near the town of Kodna, adjacent to the western Tal al-Ahmar in the southern countryside of Quneitra.

According to the local Ahrar Horan website, the group bulldozed agricultural land, including olive trees, over an area 500 meters long and 1,000 meters wide. They then annexed the land to the Israeli side by placing barbed wire, all while officers and members of the Syrian regime forces remained silent just a few meters away.

Syrian regime denies

Media outlets close to the Syrian regime have denied reports of the Israeli incursion into Syrian territory. The newspaper Al-Watan claimed on Sunday that “there is no truth to an Israeli incursion into the town of Kodna in the countryside of Quneitra, and no Israeli movements in the area,” suggesting that such claims are part of a “psychological warfare” tactic employed by the enemy.

Subsequently, the regime-aligned newspaper reported that the governor of Quneitra, Moataz Abu al-Nasr Jamran, along with several media professionals, visited Kodna to affirm that “there is no Israeli breach or incursion, and that life is normal.”

